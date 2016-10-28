Oct 28 French drugmaker Sanofi's
posted better than expected earnings and lifted its profit
guidance for the year on strong growth at its biotech arm
Genzyme and helped by an early start to the U.S. flu vaccines
season.
Stepping up an overhaul initiated by Chief Executive Olivier
Brandicourt, Sanofi also said it would sell its European generic
drugs business and buy back 3.5 billion euros ($3.82 billion)
worth of shares after receiving 4.7 billion euros under an asset
swap agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim hammered out earlier
this year.
Third quarter net income, adjusted for special items, rose
9.7 percent to 2.30 billion euros, where analysts had on average
expected about 2 billion. Revenue gained 2.1 percent to 9.65
billion, also beating the market view.
Sanofi now expects 2016 adjusted earnings per shares to grow
by 3 to 5 percent at constant exchange rates, which it
previously saw broadly flat. It continues to predict a negative
4 percent currency impact.
Sanofi stuck to its guidance for currency-adjusted sales at
its embattled diabetes division to shrink by 4-8 percent per
year on average from 2015 to 2018, saying business outside the
United States was holding up.
Pressure on the business in the United States has been
increasing as U.S. pharmacy benefit manager CVS and
UnitedHealth Group in recent months took steps to
replace Sanofi's main insulin drug Lantus for Ely Lilly's
cheaper equivalent drug Basaglar.
Quarterly sales at biotech arm Genzyme grew 16.9 percent to
1.27 billion while its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines business saw
revenue increase 14.4 percent to 1.80 billion euros, both
adjusted for currency swings. Sales at the diabetes division
were down 2.5 percent.
($1 = 0.9171 euros)
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)