Oct 28 French drugmaker Sanofi's posted better than expected earnings and lifted its profit guidance for the year on strong growth at its biotech arm Genzyme and helped by an early start to the U.S. flu vaccines season.

Stepping up an overhaul initiated by Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt, Sanofi also said it would sell its European generic drugs business and buy back 3.5 billion euros ($3.82 billion) worth of shares after receiving 4.7 billion euros under an asset swap agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim hammered out earlier this year.

Third quarter net income, adjusted for special items, rose 9.7 percent to 2.30 billion euros, where analysts had on average expected about 2 billion. Revenue gained 2.1 percent to 9.65 billion, also beating the market view.

Sanofi now expects 2016 adjusted earnings per shares to grow by 3 to 5 percent at constant exchange rates, which it previously saw broadly flat. It continues to predict a negative 4 percent currency impact.

Sanofi stuck to its guidance for currency-adjusted sales at its embattled diabetes division to shrink by 4-8 percent per year on average from 2015 to 2018, saying business outside the United States was holding up.

Pressure on the business in the United States has been increasing as U.S. pharmacy benefit manager CVS and UnitedHealth Group in recent months took steps to replace Sanofi's main insulin drug Lantus for Ely Lilly's cheaper equivalent drug Basaglar.

Quarterly sales at biotech arm Genzyme grew 16.9 percent to 1.27 billion while its Sanofi Pasteur vaccines business saw revenue increase 14.4 percent to 1.80 billion euros, both adjusted for currency swings. Sales at the diabetes division were down 2.5 percent.

