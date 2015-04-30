(Corrects last paragraph to say slightly higher, not slightly
lower)
* Lantus sales fall 5 pct in Q1, sets trend for rest of year
* CFO reaffirms diabetes sales outlook for years to 2018
* Firm reports slight rise in Q1 profit, beats expectations
* Shares fall 1.2 percent
By Andrew Callus and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS, April 30 France's Sanofi warned
revenue in its key diabetes division would fall this year after
it was forced to offer discounts for its best-selling drug
Lantus in the United States.
Global sales of Lantus, which accounts for almost a fifth of
the company's revenue but is due to go off-patent in the United
States this year, fell 5 percent at constant currency rates to
1.58 billion euros in the first quarter - dragging down sales of
Sanofi's biggest division, diabetes, by 3.2 percent.
The company said it expected the diabetes sales performance
to be "indicative of the full-year performance of the division".
Its shares were down 1.2 percent at 0824 GMT, lagging France's
CAC 40 index which was down 0.7 percent.
Lantus' U.S. sales fell 13.1 percent in the first quarter as
the company was forced to offer rebates to maintain market share
for future generations of diabetes treatments.
However Sanofi reported a slight rise in underlying profit
in the period, beating expectations. The slump in diabetes,
along with the effect of a 10.7 percent rise in the cost of
sales due to a busy schedule of launches and regulatory approval
requests, was countered by strong growth in its genzyme,
generics, consumer healthcare and animal health divisions.
Sanofi's first-quarter business net profit rose 1.6 percent
at constant rates to 1.73 billion euros ($1.9 billion). The
increase on a reported basis was 11.6 percent thanks to the
impact of a weak euro.
The result was above analysts' expectations of 1.56 billion,
according to a consensus compiled for the company.
Sales grew 2.4 percent at constant rates, or 12.3 percent on
a reported basis, to 8.81 billion euros.
Sanofi reaffirmed its targets for 2015 of "stable to
slightly growing" earnings per share versus last year.
Sanford C. Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson called the result
"overall, a decent Q1" and said research and development
expenses were 3 percent below his estimates.
Sanofi, which sacked Chris Viehbacher from the chief
executive role last year over Lantus' flagging market share and
a failure to communicate effectively with the board, launched
new diabetes treatment Toujeo in the U.S. market earlier this
year and won EU approval for it earlier this week.
Chief Financial Officer Jerome Contamine told reporters he
reaffirmed longer-term predictions made last November for flat
to slightly higher diabetes sales in the period up to 2018.
($1 = 0.9005 euros)
(Editing by David Holmes and Pravin Char)