* 2014 business EPS growth beats analysts' average estimate
* Chairman Weinberg says will announce new CEO by end-Q1
* Weinberg says has stabilised Lantus market share in United
States
* 2015 EPS guidance, CEO search update reassuring-analyst
* Dividend undershoots consensus of analysts' forecasts
(Adds analyst quote, details)
PARIS, Feb 5 French drugs firm Sanofi
said it would be able to name a new chief executive in the
coming weeks as it delivered 1.5 percent quarterly earnings per
share growth and predicted that euro weakness could boost
profits this year.
"The announcement will be before the end of the first
quarter," said Chairman Serge Weinberg, who has been acting CEO
since Chris Viehbacher was fired at the end of October for poor
execution of strategy and lack of communication with the board.
Analysts have said the delay in finding a new CEO after some
potential candidates appeared to reject approaches has been
weighing on investor sentiment.
Sanofi shares rose almost three percent in the first few
minutes of trading on Thursday.
"We expect the shares to respond positively to the CEO
search update and 2015 EPS guidance today," said Jefferies
analysts in a morning research note.
Nevertheless some traders were more sceptical after Sanofi
announced a dividend for 2014 of 2.85 euros, up from 2.80 euros
for 2013 but below analysts' forecasts of around 2.91 euros.
They called the 2015 outlook cautious.
A poor sales performance by its key Lantus diabetes drug in
the United States was one of the reasons cited for the sacking
of Viehbacher.
Weinberg said on Thursday that he had stabilised Lantus'
U.S. market share after replacing more than a third of the
people running the sales side of the business.
Despite the stabilisation at its important diabetes
division, the company said in a statement it would need the euro
to stay weak if it was to secure significant group earnings
growth this year.
It said it saw "stable to slightly growing" 2015 EPS at
constant average exchange rates, but with a positive impact of 4
to 5 percent assuming end-2014 exchange rates.
Business earnings per share grew a reported 1.5 percent from
a year ago in the fourth quarter to 1.39 euros ($2). At constant
exchange rates there would have been no growth.
For the year as a whole, double-digit sales growth in each
of its four targeted growth divisions helped Sanofi deliver EPS
growth of 3.0 percent to 5.20 euros, ahead of an average analyst
forecast of 5.17 euros according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
data.
The French pharmaceuticals group shocked investors three
months ago by predicting Lantus would deliver little growth in
the years up to 2018. Viehbacher's sacking followed a day later.
Fourth quarter sales grew 7.3 percent to 9.072 billion euros
and 4.6 percent at constant average currency rates. Business net
income grew 0.8 percent, but adjusted for constant average
exchange rates it fell 0.3 percent.
($1 = 0.8817 euros)
