* Global diabetes sales to decline 4-8 pct annually

* Q3 business net income up 5 percent at 2.1 bln euros

* Keeps 2015 forecasts

* Shares down 4.7 percent (Adds details, share price)

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Oct 29 Sanofi warned on Thursday that sales at its main diabetes division would keep falling until 2018, as it faces growing competition in the United States where the patent on its blockbuster Lantus insulin is due to expire this year.

Revenue growth at other divisions such as biotech arm Genzyme and animal health outweighed the decline in diabetes sales in the third quarter, however, enabling the French drugmaker to post higher earnings.

"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at constant exchange rates," Sanofi said in a statement.

Last November, the company predicted global diabetes drug sales would be flat to slightly higher from 2015 to 2018.

"This is a significant downgrade," Berenberg analysts wrote in a research note. "If we assume the mid-point of this range, and a 2015 base of 7.9 billion euros (our current estimate), this would lead to 2018 sales of around 6.6 billion euros, 25 percent below our current forecast."

Shares in Sanofi, which had risen on Wednesday to a two-month high, were 4.7 percent lower by 1018 GMT, valuing France's biggest listed company at about 117 billion euros ($128 billion).

This year alone, sales in the diabetes division are expected to decrease by 6 to 7 percent. During the third quarter, diabetes sales were down 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion euros with a 10.8 percent fall in Lantus revenue.

The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan next week during which plans for diabetes will be at the centre of attention, along with details on possible acquisitions.

"We think M&A will be a very useful tool for Sanofi in the coming months and years to strengthen our position in strategic areas," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt told journalists. "That would be done through bolt-on acquisitions rather than anything else and licensing."

The drugmaker said quarterly total business net income, which strips out amortisation, impairment and other costs, was up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1 billion euros, and the group maintained its guidance for stable to slightly growing earnings per share on the same basis for 2015.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1 billion euros.

The company also said sales were up 3.4 percent to 9.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Additional reporting by Noelle Mennella; Editing by Andrew Callus and David Holmes)