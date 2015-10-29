* Global diabetes sales to decline 4-8 pct annually
* Q3 business net income up 5 percent at 2.1 bln euros
* Keeps 2015 forecasts
* Shares down 4.7 percent
PARIS, Oct 29 Sanofi warned on
Thursday that sales at its main diabetes division would keep
falling until 2018, as it faces growing competition in the
United States where the patent on its blockbuster Lantus insulin
is due to expire this year.
Revenue growth at other divisions such as biotech arm
Genzyme and animal health outweighed the decline in diabetes
sales in the third quarter, however, enabling the French
drugmaker to post higher earnings.
"Accounting for recent market trends, Sanofi now projects
global diabetes sales over the period of 2015-2018 to decline at
an average annualised rate of between 4 percent and 8 percent at
constant exchange rates," Sanofi said in a statement.
Last November, the company predicted global diabetes drug
sales would be flat to slightly higher from 2015 to 2018.
"This is a significant downgrade," Berenberg analysts wrote
in a research note. "If we assume the mid-point of this range,
and a 2015 base of 7.9 billion euros (our current estimate),
this would lead to 2018 sales of around 6.6 billion euros, 25
percent below our current forecast."
Shares in Sanofi, which had risen on Wednesday to a
two-month high, were 4.7 percent lower by 1018 GMT, valuing
France's biggest listed company at about 117 billion euros ($128
billion).
This year alone, sales in the diabetes division are expected
to decrease by 6 to 7 percent. During the third quarter,
diabetes sales were down 6.6 percent to 1.85 billion euros with
a 10.8 percent fall in Lantus revenue.
The group will unveil a five-year strategic plan next week
during which plans for diabetes will be at the centre of
attention, along with details on possible acquisitions.
"We think M&A will be a very useful tool for Sanofi in the
coming months and years to strengthen our position in strategic
areas," Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt told journalists.
"That would be done through bolt-on acquisitions rather than
anything else and licensing."
The drugmaker said quarterly total business net income,
which strips out amortisation, impairment and other costs, was
up 5 percent at constant exchange rates to 2.1 billion euros,
and the group maintained its guidance for stable to slightly
growing earnings per share on the same basis for 2015.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 2.1
billion euros.
The company also said sales were up 3.4 percent to 9.6
billion euros.
