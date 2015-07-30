(Corrects to read billion, not million, paragraph 2)

PARIS, July 30 Sanofi's diabetes division reported lower second-quarter sales hurt by pricing pressure in the United States but the French drugmaker's biotech arm Genzyme posted another quarter of double-digit growth.

Business net profit rose 4.2 percent to 1.84 billion euros at constant currency rates, equivalent to 19.7 percent on a reported basis.

It was helped by a weak euro and strong performances in Genzyme, whose sales grew 26.6 percent at constant rates. Growth was also strong in emerging markets, vaccines and animal health.

Sales at its diabetes division, however, were down 3.8 percent as the group was forced to offer rebates to maintain market share on its Lantus drug.

The company maintained its guidance for stable to slightly higher 2015 profit.

Chief Executive Olivier Brandicourt said the company would unveil its strategy plan on Nov. 6.