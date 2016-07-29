PARIS, July 29 French drugmaker Sanofi's
sales and profit fell in the second quarter despite
double-digit growth at biotech arm Genzyme, as the diabetes
division continued to come under sustained U.S. pricing
pressure.
Business net income fell 3.3 percent to 1.68 billion euros
($1.86 billion) at constant exchange rates, with revenue down
0.2 percent at 8.87 billion, the French drugmaker said on
Friday. Sales fell 4.3 percent on a reported basis.
Sanofi is under pressure to diversify geographically and
expand in areas such as oncology as it faces declining sales of
its diabetes blockbuster Lantus.
The company maintained its guidance for stable 2016 profit
but predicted a negative 4 percent currency impact on its
full-year earnings per share.
Exchange rate swings had a negative effect of 4.1 percent on
quarterly sales, Sanofi said, compounded by persistent
difficulties in Venezuela.
But Biotech arm Genzyme reported a 20.1 percent sales
increase at constant rates, while the vaccines and animal health
divisions also posted stronger revenue.
Sales at the diabetes division, however, were down 3.5
percent, reflecting lower sales of Lantus in the United States.
The results were broadly in line with analysts' expectations
of 8.89 billion euros in sales and 1.68 billion in business net
income, based on the mean of 10 estimates in a Reuters poll.
(1 = 0.9019 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Laurence Frost)