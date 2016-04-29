PARIS, April 29 Sanofi said on Friday
it remained committed to acquiring U.S. drug firm Medivation
and that it was ready to speak directly to its
shareholders.
Medivation said earlier that its board rejected an
unsolicited $9.3 billion takeover proposal from Sanofi, saying
the offer undervalued the company and its pipeline of cancer
drugs.
"Sanofi is a disciplined acquirer and has a strong
acquisition track-record," the French drugmaker said in a
statement. "While to date Medivation has chosen not to enter
into discussions regarding this value-creating transaction,
Sanofi remains committed to the combination.
"Combining Sanofi and Medivation represents a compelling
strategic and financial opportunity to drive immediate and
certain value for Medivation's shareholders," it added.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by James Regan)