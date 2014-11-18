PARIS Nov 18 Sanofi is drawing up a
shortlist of candidates for the post of chief executive to
replace Chris Viehbacher, ousted by the board last month, a
source close to the French drugmaker told Reuters.
Sanofi's board met earlier on Tuesday and chose director
Jean-Rene Fourtou to lead the appointments and governance
committee that will be tasked with reviewing the shortlist and
selecting the new CEO, the source said.
Fourtou will replace Serge Weinberg, who will focus on his
dual role of group chairman and interim CEO, the source added.
Sanofi declined to comment.
The drugmaker said in a statement earlier on Tuesday that it
had named Bonnie Bassler, a molecular biology professor, as an
independent member of its board of directors.
