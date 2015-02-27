LONDON Feb 27 French drugmaker Sanofi's
new Toujeo diabetes drug has been recommended for
approval in Europe, two days after being cleared to go on sale
in the United States, regulators said on Friday.
The positive decision from a committee of experts at the
European Medicines Agency had been expected and will pave the
way for the long-lasting insulin product to go on sale soon in
Sanofi's chosen first European markets of Germany and Britain.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
Toujeo is a more potent follow-up to the Sanofi's
top-selling Lantus drug, which accounts for a fifth of the
company's sales. Sanofi is hoping to convert patients to Toujeo
as Lantus faces loss of patient protection.
(Reporting by Ben Hirschler; Editing by Tom Bergin)