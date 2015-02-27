* European Medicines Agency recommends approval of Toujeo
* Regulator highlights lower rate of hypoglycaemia
* Pricing seen key in determining Toujeo take-up
(Adds product details, debate on pricing)
By Ben Hirschler
LONDON, Feb 27 French drugmaker Sanofi's
new Toujeo diabetes drug has been recommended for
approval in Europe, two days after being cleared for sale in the
United States, regulators said on Friday.
The positive decision from experts at the European Medicines
Agency (EMA) had been expected and paves the way for the
long-lasting insulin product to be marketed soon in Sanofi's
chosen first European markets, Germany and Britain.
Recommendations for marketing approval by the agency's
Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) are
normally endorsed by the European Commission within a couple of
months.
Significantly, the EMA highlighted the benefits of Toujeo in
reducing the risk of hypoglycaemia, or dangerously low blood
sugar levels, compared to Lantus.
"In Type 2 diabetes patients, the incidence of confirmed
hypoglycaemia was lower with Toujeo, in particular at night, as
compared to insulin glargine 100 U/ml (Lantus)," the agency said
in a statement.
That endorsement contrasts with the medicine's U.S. label,
which disappointed many investors by failing to highlight lower
rates of hypoglycaemia.
However, the EMA also noted a 10-18 percent higher Toujeo
dose may be needed to achieve target ranges for blood sugar
levels.
Toujeo is a follow-up to Sanofi's top-selling Lantus drug,
which accounts for a fifth of the company's sales. Sanofi hopes
to convert patients to Toujeo as Lantus faces loss of patient
protection.
A key issue in determining its take-up will be the price
Sanofi charges.
Sanofi has declined to detail the cost before Toujeo is
launched, although it has stated that "pricing will not be a
barrier to access".
While some analysts have suggested Toujeo will need to be
priced at a discount to Lantus to ensure strong take-up, Tim
Anderson of Bernstein said industry contacts had indicated it
was likely to be priced at parity, although Sanofi could still
offer rebates to bring the net cost down.
Toujeo has the same active ingredient as Lantus, insulin
glargine, but at three times the concentration and with a design
to release the insulin more gradually.
Lantus is the world's most prescribed insulin with sales of
6.34 billion euros ($7.12 billion) in 2014. Warnings of
faltering U.S. sales of Lantus contributed to the sudden sacking
of Sanofi Chief Executive Officer Chris Viehbacher last year.
His successor, Olivier Brandicourt, is set to assume the top
post at the beginning of April as Toujeo goes on sale.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
