PARIS, March 30 French pharmaceutical company
Sanofi has examined acquisitions opportunities but
does not view deal-making as "indispensable" to its future, its
chairman told French paper Les Echos in an interview.
"We looked at potential deals but found the asking prices to
be too high for the businesses," said Sanofi Chairman Serge
Weinberg.
"We have opted for a balanced a strategy of innovation and
diversification that makes acquisitions not indispensable."
The global pharmaceutical industry has been consolidating in
recent years as companies seek to replace drugs that are losing
patent protection and renew their pipeline with new products.
Through early March, M&A transactions targeting biotech and
pharma companies reached $59.3 billion this year, a 94 percent
increase over the same period a year ago and the highest volume
for this stage in any year since 2009.
