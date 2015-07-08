PARIS, July 8 French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi
will carry out further clinical trials of two
potential malaria treatments developed in a partnership with
non-profit organisation Medicines for Malaria.
The two sides, which have been working together since May
2011, said Wednesday that they were extending their
collaboration.
The two potential treatments - OZ439/Piperaquine and
OZ439/Ferroquine - are single, fixed-dose combination therapies
independent of artemisin. The former will begin phase 2B trials
this summer, and the latter's have already begun.
Sanofi and the nonprofit organisation will decide together
whether to continue development of the drugs after the trials.
(Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ryan Woo)