PARIS, July 8 French pharmaceutical maker Sanofi will carry out further clinical trials of two potential malaria treatments developed in a partnership with non-profit organisation Medicines for Malaria.

The two sides, which have been working together since May 2011, said Wednesday that they were extending their collaboration.

The two potential treatments - OZ439/Piperaquine and OZ439/Ferroquine - are single, fixed-dose combination therapies independent of artemisin. The former will begin phase 2B trials this summer, and the latter's have already begun.

Sanofi and the nonprofit organisation will decide together whether to continue development of the drugs after the trials. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by Ryan Woo)