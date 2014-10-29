PARIS Oct 29 French drugmaker Sanofi's chief executive Chris Viehbacher is set to be ousted at a special board meeting on Wednesday, Le Monde newspaper reported on its website, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

"He will likely be asked to keep an interim role for some months, the time it takes to find him a successor, but his fate has been sealed," one of the sources told the French newspaper. (Reporting by Natalie Huet; Editing by Andrew Callus)