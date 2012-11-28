PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 24
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PARIS Nov 28 U.S. vaccine company Selecta Biosciences has signed a deal worth as much as $900 million with French drugmaker Sanofi to develop therapies for life-threatening food allergies, it said on Wednesday.
Under the deal, Sanofi will have an exclusive licence to develop a first food allergy therapy, with an option to develop two more, Selecta said in a statement.
Sanofi will have access to Selecta's Synthetic Vaccine Particle platform, which engineers tiny particles that produce tolerance to specific substances that provoke allergies.
"In allergies, as well as auto-immune diseases, organ transplantation and protein-replacement therapies, there is a lack of specific, effective and safe treatments to prevent undesired immune reactions," Selecta Chief Executive Werner Cautreels said in a statement.
"Our approach addresses the underlying causes of these diseases and thereby makes advances beyond today's symptomatic treatments and allergen-avoidance strategies."
Selecta said it was entitled to receive payments totalling $300 million for each allergy therapy under the deal with Sanofi, as well as royalties on sales.
Selecta's pipeline includes vaccines for stopping smoking and malaria, and immunotherapies for Type-1 diabetes and allergies.
Feb 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 Mexico on Thursday expressed "worry and irritation" about U.S. policies to two of President Donald Trump's top envoys, giving a chilly reply to the new administration's hard line on immigration, trade and security.
* Board approved changing common share dividend payments from quarterly basis to monthly basis