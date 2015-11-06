(Adds share price drop, analyst comment)
By Matthias Blamont and Noëlle Mennella
PARIS Nov 6 Sanofi said on Friday
investment in products to compensate for declining diabetes
sales and cost cuts would prevent any meaningful profit growth
in the next two years, as it unveiled its strategic plan through
2020.
Shares in Sanofi fell as much as 5.4 percent in early
trading, the biggest losers on the French blue-chip CAC 40
index, wiping about 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) off
the value of France's biggest listed company.
The drugmaker said it aimed to take out some 1.5 billion
euros of costs by 2018, after which earnings per share would
start to grow faster than sales. It also planned to raise annual
research and development spending to 6 billion euros by 2020, up
from 4.8 billion in 2014.
"As a result of investments in launches, headwinds in
diabetes and the phasing of cost savings, Sanofi does not expect
to show any meaningful bottom-line growth over 2016-2017," the
company said in a statement.
"Beginning in 2018, however, Sanofi expects to grow business
earnings per share faster than sales, reflecting its improved
sales mix and the full capture of cost efficiencies."
Aiming to remain a diversified healthcare company while many
competitors such as Switzerland's Roche have chosen to
specialise in recent years, Sanofi said the savings would come
from a reorganisation announced in July, due to be effective
next year, as well as from a "reshape" of its plant network.
Sanofi said growth would be driven by 18 product launches
scheduled for the next five years.
Among these, six key launches such as Toujeo, a
next-generation insulin launched at the end of March in the
United States to follow patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus, and
anti-cholesterol Praluent, are expected to generate aggregate
peak sales of between 12 billion euros and 14 billion by 2025.
"Shares will weaken on this outlook, primarily driven by the
lower-than-expected EPS growth for 2016/2017, and the lack of
anything 'transformational'," Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson
said in a note. The outlook "suggests estimates will need to go
lower, and will be viewed as disappointing."
In a separate announcement, the company said it had entered
in a licence agreement in diabetes with U.S.-based Lexicon
Pharmaceuticals, following a deal with Korea's Hanmi
Pharmaceutical on Thursday.
Sanofi surprised investors last week when it said revenue in
its diabetes division would keep falling until 2018, due to
growing competition, especially in the United States.
The group said it was seeking "external opportunities",
citing possible bolt-on acquisitions in consumer healthcare,
adding its balance sheet would also be used for maintaining a
"progressive" growth in its dividend - shareholders were granted
a dividend of 2.85 euros in 2014 - and "opportunistic share
buybacks".
Sanofi said it was exploring options for its animal health
division, Merial, as well as for its European generics business.
"All options will be considered for these businesses
including retention," Sanofi said.
($1 = 0.9192 euros)
(Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)