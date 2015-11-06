(Adds share price drop, analyst comment)

By Matthias Blamont and Noëlle Mennella

PARIS Nov 6 Sanofi said on Friday investment in products to compensate for declining diabetes sales and cost cuts would prevent any meaningful profit growth in the next two years, as it unveiled its strategic plan through 2020.

Shares in Sanofi fell as much as 5.4 percent in early trading, the biggest losers on the French blue-chip CAC 40 index, wiping about 6 billion euros ($6.5 billion) off the value of France's biggest listed company.

The drugmaker said it aimed to take out some 1.5 billion euros of costs by 2018, after which earnings per share would start to grow faster than sales. It also planned to raise annual research and development spending to 6 billion euros by 2020, up from 4.8 billion in 2014.

"As a result of investments in launches, headwinds in diabetes and the phasing of cost savings, Sanofi does not expect to show any meaningful bottom-line growth over 2016-2017," the company said in a statement.

"Beginning in 2018, however, Sanofi expects to grow business earnings per share faster than sales, reflecting its improved sales mix and the full capture of cost efficiencies."

Aiming to remain a diversified healthcare company while many competitors such as Switzerland's Roche have chosen to specialise in recent years, Sanofi said the savings would come from a reorganisation announced in July, due to be effective next year, as well as from a "reshape" of its plant network.

Sanofi said growth would be driven by 18 product launches scheduled for the next five years.

Among these, six key launches such as Toujeo, a next-generation insulin launched at the end of March in the United States to follow patent-expiring blockbuster Lantus, and anti-cholesterol Praluent, are expected to generate aggregate peak sales of between 12 billion euros and 14 billion by 2025.

"Shares will weaken on this outlook, primarily driven by the lower-than-expected EPS growth for 2016/2017, and the lack of anything 'transformational'," Bernstein analyst Tim Anderson said in a note. The outlook "suggests estimates will need to go lower, and will be viewed as disappointing."

In a separate announcement, the company said it had entered in a licence agreement in diabetes with U.S.-based Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, following a deal with Korea's Hanmi Pharmaceutical on Thursday.

Sanofi surprised investors last week when it said revenue in its diabetes division would keep falling until 2018, due to growing competition, especially in the United States.

The group said it was seeking "external opportunities", citing possible bolt-on acquisitions in consumer healthcare, adding its balance sheet would also be used for maintaining a "progressive" growth in its dividend - shareholders were granted a dividend of 2.85 euros in 2014 - and "opportunistic share buybacks".

Sanofi said it was exploring options for its animal health division, Merial, as well as for its European generics business.

"All options will be considered for these businesses including retention," Sanofi said. ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Editing by James Regan and David Holmes)