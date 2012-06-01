Stada says starts due diligence in M&A process
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 German generic drugs maker Stada Arzneimittel said on Saturday it had started a structured bidding process after receiving takeover bids from three buyout groups.
PARIS, June 1 Sanofi said on Friday that a trial of its multiple-sclerosis treatment teriflunomide found that a daily dose of the drug reduced the annualised rate of relapse by 36 percent compared with a placebo.
Teriflunomide, marketed as Aubagio, is one of the two multiple sclerosis drugs Sanofi has in late-stage development and one of several oral MS treatments being developed by major drug companies.
(Reporting By Christian Plumb)
Feb 24 Pfizer Inc said it received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts related to its support for organizations that provide financial help to Medicare patients.
