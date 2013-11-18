* Trials of fedratinib suspended after side effect reports
* Medicine had been in Phase III for myelofibrosis
PARIS Nov 18 Sanofi has halted all
clinical trials and cancelled plans to seek regulatory approval
of fedratinib, a drug in late-stage development against rare
bone marrow cancers, due to safety concerns.
The decision follows recent reports of cases consistent with
the neurological disorder Wernicke's encephalopathy in patients
in the fedratinib trials, the French drugs group said in a
statement on Monday.
Fedratinib is a so-called JAK2 inhibitor medicine that was
in final Phase III tests for treating myelofibrosis, a rare
cancer of the bone marrow. The disease can occur in people with
no history of bone marrow problems - in which case it is called
primary myelofibrosis - and also in people who have essential
thrombocythaemia or polycythaemia vera.
Industry analysts had pencilled in relatively modest
financial forecasts for the specialist oncology medicine, with
sales of $226 million seen in 2017, following an expected launch
in 2014, according to consensus forecasts compiled by Thomson
Reuters Pharma.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) directed Sanofi
to put all fedratinib trials on clinical hold while the company
thoroughly investigated the cases of Wernicke's encephalopathy.
Sanofi said it took immediate action requesting that study
investigators discontinue fedratinib treatment for patients in
the trials.
Patients in fedratinib trials should consult with their
treating physician to determine the best alternative course of
therapy for their myelofibrosis, it said.