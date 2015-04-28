PARIS, April 28 French pharmaceuticals group Sanofi said on Tuesday it had won European Union approval for its Toujeo drug for treatment of diabetes in adults.

Toujeo was recommended for aproval on Feb. 27 by experts at the European Medicines Agency (EMA) two days after being cleared for sale in the United States.

(Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by Geert de Clercq)