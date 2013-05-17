BRIEF-China Resources Sanjiu Medical and Pharmaceutical to pay 1.6 yuan per 10 shares as div payment for FY 2016
March 10 China Resources Sanjiu Medical and Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
PARIS May 17 French drugmaker Sanofi said a late-stage Phase III trial of a drug designed to treat myelofibrosis led to positive results.
Myelofibrosis is a rare, life-threatening condition that involves abnormal blood cell production and scarring in the bone marrow.
"Patients with myelofibrosis in advanced stages are desperately ill and in need of treatments that will improve their outcomes," Debasish Roychowdhury, head of Sanofi Oncology, said in a statement on Friday.
"Now we are planning regulatory filings with authorities to make this medicine available for patients."
Rare disease treatments are among Sanofi's key focuses following the acquisition of U.S. biotech Genzyme as its sales are hit by generic competition and European austerity measures. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by David Cowell)
* Says it plans to use undistributed profits to pay a cash dividend of 13.5 yuan (pre-tax) per 10 shares to shareholders for FY 2016
* Says it plans to transfer entire relative assets in manufacturing branch with net value of about 155.4 million yuan, to its wholly owned pharma unit