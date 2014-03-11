BRIEF-Catalyst Biosciences files for common stock offering
* Files for common stock offering of up to $12.0 million - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mkKYVI) Further company coverage:
PARIS, March 11 French and Belgian drugmakers Sanofi and UCB have entered a partnership aimed at finding treatments for so-called immune-mediated diseases in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions.
The two companies would share costs and profits on a 50:50 basis, Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.
UCB will be entitled to initial upfront, preclinical and clinical development milestone payments from Sanofi that could exceed 100 million euros ($139 million), Sanofi added. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Cachet financial solutions inc - on march 10, 2017, co entered into an underwriting agreement with lake street capital markets, llc as underwriter
* Ritter pharmaceuticals - on march 1, co held type c informational meeting with u.s. Fda to discuss development plans and its current clinical trial for treatment of lactose intolerance