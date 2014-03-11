PARIS, March 11 French and Belgian drugmakers Sanofi and UCB have entered a partnership aimed at finding treatments for so-called immune-mediated diseases in areas such as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions.

The two companies would share costs and profits on a 50:50 basis, Sanofi said in a statement on Tuesday.

UCB will be entitled to initial upfront, preclinical and clinical development milestone payments from Sanofi that could exceed 100 million euros ($139 million), Sanofi added. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)