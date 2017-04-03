BRIEF-GDS Holdings signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
* GDS Holdings Limited signs strategic MOU with Alibaba Group
WASHINGTON, April 3 Sanofi SA's Sanofi-Pasteur unit has agreed to pay $19.8 million to resolve claims that it overcharged the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for medications between 2002 and 2011, U.S. Justice officials said on Monday.
In a statement, the U.S. Department of Justice said the company had told the Veterans Affairs (VA) Department that it had made an accounting error in overcharging for certain drugs. (Reporting by Susan Heavey)
* Yingli Green Energy Holding Co Ltd - pv module shipments in q2 of 2017 is expected to be in range of 950mw to 1,050mw
* Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc sees IPO of 10 million shares of its common stock priced between $20.00 and $21.00 per share