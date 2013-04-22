BRIEF-Atrion on Feb. 28, Co entered into credit agreement with Wells Fargo Bank, National Association as lender
PARIS, April 22 French drug maker Sanofi SA said on Monday the European Commission has approved its primary and booster vaccine for infants from six weeks of age.
The vaccine protects infants against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), Hepatitis B, poliomyelitis and invasive infections caused by Haemophilus influenzae type B.
The new vaccine will be commercialized by Sanofi Pasteur, the vaccines division of Sanofi, under the brand name Hexyon in Western Europe and Hexacima in Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Astrid Wendlandt; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Amgen presents new data from phase 3 xgeva® (denosumab) study in multiple myeloma patients at the 16th international myeloma workshop
* Immunogen Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $200 million – sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: