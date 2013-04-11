PARIS, April 11 Sanofi said European
authorities have agreed to review a marketing application for a
new flu vaccine designed to combat the four strains of virus
expected in the coming season.
The company's Sanofi Pasteur vaccine unit currently produces
the three-strain Vaxigrip flu vaccine at a facility in Val de
Rueil, in France.
The marketing authorization application for the quadrivalent
version of Vaxigrip is intended to be presented in all countries
of the world where Vaxigrip is currently commercialized, Sanofi
said in a statement on Thursday.
