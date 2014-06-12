PARIS, June 12 French drug maker Sanofi and its partner Regeneron on Thursday said they had presented positive phase three results for their Sarilumab rheumatoid arthritis drug.

Sarilumab is an injectable antibody that works by blocking an inflammation-causing protein called interleukin 6. It is similar to Actemra, Roche's fast-growing treatment approved in 2010.

