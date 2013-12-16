BRIEF-Hoylu acquires Creative Minds Consulting, LLC
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
HELSINKI Dec 16 Finnish media company Sanoma said it was replacing the chief executive of its Belgian operations which it plans to overhaul amid a fall in magazine sales.
Sanoma, hit by a shift from print publications to digital media, said its business in Belgium was under a "strategic review" for changes and that its chief, Aime Van Hecke, would be leaving.
In Belgium, Sanoma publishes around 50 magazine titles and owns part of a TV company SBS Belgium. The company recently announced a plan to reduce tens of Dutch magazine titles and up to 570 jobs. [ID: nL5N0IL0S2] (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)
* Linedata Services and Morningstar partner to expand fixed income coverage and analytics for fund services clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, March 9 Britain's BT has appointed Jan du Plessis, chairman of miner Rio Tinto, as its next chairman, taking over from Mike Rake who has led the telecoms group for 10 years.