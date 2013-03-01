BRIEF-Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support the actions taken today by the board of AIG"
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
HELSINKI, March 1 Finnish media group Sanoma said on Friday shareholders who own more than 10 percent of its shares have proposed Antti Herlin, the biggest shareholder in lift manufacturer Kone, as its new board chairman.
Sanoma's current chairman, Jaakko Rauramo, has said he will step down from the board, the company said.
Herlin, one of Finland's wealthiest businessmen, is the chairman of Kone and owns a 5.6 percent stake in Sanoma.
Sanoma's shareholders meeting will be held on April 3. (Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.