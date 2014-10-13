BRIEF-Dongguan Chitwing Technology's shares to debut trade on Mar 21 in Shenzhen
Oct 13 Sanoma Oyj :
* Says finalizes strategic review of Dutch magazines
* Says has decided to keep four magazines brands in the Netherlands
* Says the four brands are Beau Monde, Grazia, Marie Claire and Nouveau
* Says except for four the four glossy brands, all magazine titles that were part of review have been divested
LONDON, March 19 London police simulated a hijacking of a tourist boat on the River Thames on Sunday as part of training for a possible terror attack.
* In dispute with coalition ally on public broadcasting agency