Oct 13 Sanoma Oyj :

* Says finalizes strategic review of Dutch magazines

* Says has decided to keep four magazines brands in the Netherlands

* Says the four brands are Beau Monde, Grazia, Marie Claire and Nouveau

* Says except for four the four glossy brands, all magazine titles that were part of review have been divested Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)