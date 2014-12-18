Dec 18 Sanoma Oyj :

* Signed a sale and purchase agreement with owners of Hearst Shkulev Media to divest Sanoma Independent Media's 50 pct stake in Fashion Press

* Transaction is part of strategic review announced by Sanoma in October 2013

* Sanoma estimates that net impact on equity will be loss around 10 million euros ($12.31 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)