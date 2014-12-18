Dec 18 Sanoma Oyj :

* Combines Belgian and Dutch media operations

* Decision has now been taken to combine Sanoma's Belgian consumer media operations with those in Netherlands from Jan. 1, 2015

* Says strives to finalize integration process within twelve months

* Combined companies will be led by incumbent Dutch CEO Peter De Mönnink