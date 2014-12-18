BRIEF-Coheris FY net result swings to profit of 0.9 million euros
* FY operating profit 1.0 million euros ($1.08 million) versus loss of 0.6 million euros year ago
Dec 18 Sanoma Oyj :
* Combines Belgian and Dutch media operations
* Decision has now been taken to combine Sanoma's Belgian consumer media operations with those in Netherlands from Jan. 1, 2015
* Says strives to finalize integration process within twelve months
* Combined companies will be led by incumbent Dutch CEO Peter De Mönnink Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
MOSCOW, March 22 The board of directors of Russian daily business newspaper Vedomosti has appointed Ilya Bulavinov, the head of internet broadcasting department of Russian state TV's First Channel, as its new editor-in-chief, Vedomosti said on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 22 Police are still searching for one of the two people believed to have launched Wednesday's attack outside the British parliament building, assistant editor of the Daily Telegraph newspaper Christopher Hope tweeted, citing senior government sources.