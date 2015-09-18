BRIEF-Easyvista FY net loss widens to 2.8 million euros
* Fy net loss 2.8 million euros versus loss of 2.6 million euros year ago
HELSINKI, Sept 18 Finland's biggest media group Sanoma, hard hit by falling advertising sales in the recession-hit country, said on Friday its chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen would step down with immediate effect.
"His departure is by mutual agreement and the board is grateful for his valuable contribution to the company," Chairman Antti Herlin said in a statement.
Chief Financial Officer Kim Ignatius will serve as interim CEO, the firm said. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl, editing by Anna Ringstrom)
* Fy net loss 2.8 million euros versus loss of 2.6 million euros year ago
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, April 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) assigned to CSRA Inc. (NYSE: CSRA) at 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlook has been revised to Negative. Approximately $3.1 billion of debt outstanding as of Dec. 30, 2016 (including the company's outstanding accounts receivable facility) is affected by this action. The Negative Outlook reflects that revenue has underperformed management guidance provided prior