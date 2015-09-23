HELSINKI, Sept 23 Finland's biggest media
company Sanoma on Wednesday appointed Dutch Susan
Duinhoven as the new chief executive, following the departure of
her predecessor last week.
Duinhoven will take the helm at the struggling company on
Oct. 1. She joined Sanoma's board of directors earlier this year
and has worked before as the CEO of Dutch print media firm
Koninklijke Wegener.
In the first half of the year, Sanoma's sales fell 13
percent to 849 million euros ($968 million) and it made a small
operating loss against the backdrop of weak print advertising
sales in its key markets of Finland and the Netherlands.
