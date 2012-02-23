* Sells 21 pct stake in DNA for 181.5 mln euros
* To book capital loss of 17 mln euros
(Adds detail, background)
HELSINKI, Feb 23 - Finnish media group Sanoma
said on Thursday it has agreed to sell its 21.11
percent stake in telecommunications group DNA for 181.5 million
euros ($240.32 million) to DNA's owners Finda, Oulu ICT, PHP
Liiketoiminta and Osuuskunta KPY.
DNA is a considered potential Helsinki bourse listing
candidate and based on this deal the firm is worth around 860
million euros.
Sanoma became a stakeholder of DNA in May 2010 when it sold
its cable television operator and broadband services provider
Welho to DNA for 200 million euros.
Sanoma also said it expected the deal to close in March and
that it will book a non-recurring capital loss of some 17
million euros from the sale.
Last year, it announced a series of M&A deals to expand in
the lucrative educational publishing business while selling off
less profitable units such as its literary publishing arm WSOY,
the Finnkino cinema business and bookstores.
Shares in Sanoma were 0.9 percent higher at 10.38 euros in
early trading.
($1 = 0.7552 euros)
(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by Jane Merriman)