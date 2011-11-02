HELSINKI Nov 2 Finnish media company Sanoma Oyj on Wednesday posted reported core quarterly profit in line with expectations and stuck to its 2011 guidance.

Third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell 16 percent from a year earlier to 79.5 million euros ($108.7 million). That was roughly in line with analysts' average forecast of 80.4 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Sanoma repeated it expected full-year net sales to be flat from a year earlier, and operating profit, excluding one-off items, to fall.

Sanoma, the publisher of about 300 magazine titles in 13 European countries, has this year announced a string of M&A deals to focus more on consumer media and educational publishing with increased digital offerings.

