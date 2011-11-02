(Adds detail, background)

* Q3 core EBIT 79.5 mln euros vs 80.4 mln in Reuters poll

* Q3 net loss 54.4 mln euros vs profit 39.1 mln

* Repeats sees full-year profit down y/y

HELSINKI, Nov 2 Finnish media company Sanoma Oyj on Wednesday reported a quarterly net loss due to impairments and one-offs while operating profit was supported by strong advertising sales at its recently-acquired Dutch TV unit.

Sanoma's third-quarter operating profit, excluding one-offs, fell 16 percent from a year earlier to 79.5 million euros ($108.7 million). Analysts in Reuters poll had on average expected 80.4 million euros.

But the bottom line for Sanoma, which publishes about 300 magazine titles in 13 European countries, fell into the red by 54 million euros on impairments due to unfavourable exchange rates as well as weakened economic outlook in Russia and Eastern Europe.

Group quarterly sales rose 4.4 per cent to 720.9 million euros, hitting the higher end of analyst forecasts, with magazine and TV unit sales rising 19.5 percent from a year ago.

Sanoma this year announced a string of M&A deals to focus more on consumer media and educational publishing with increased digital offerings.

In its biggest move, Sanoma, together with local partners, bought SBS TV channels in Belgium and the Netherlands from German ProSiebenSat.1 PSMG_p.DE for a total enterprise value of 1.23 billion euros.

It has also sold its literature publisher WSOY, Finnkino cinema business, a bookstore chain as well as kiosks in some countries, while buying two educational publishers.

Sanoma repeated it expected full-year net sales to be flat from a year earlier, and operating profit, excluding one-off items, to fall.

Before Wednesday's report, analyst on average had forecast full-year core profit to fall 11.8 percent to 216 million euros. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)