* CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands to leave
* Head of Sanoma Magazines Finland to step down
* Advertising sales down, Dutch TV operations lose viewers
(Recasts with departure of head of Finnish magazine unit)
HELSINKI, May 17 Finnish media group Sanoma
is to replace senior executives at both its Dutch
business and Finnish magazine unit, aiming to stem a decline in
advertising sales and boost viewers for its TV channels in the
Netherlands.
Dick Molman, the CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands, will leave
the company in the beginning of 2014, Sanoma said on Friday. The
move follows the departure of Georgette Schlick, the head of
Sanoma's Dutch TV operations, in March.
It also said it said that Clarisse Berggardh, managing
director of Sanoma Magazines in Finland, would step down.
Sanoma swung to an underlying operating loss of 3 million
euros in the first quarter as advertising sales fell 13 percent.
It also cut its full-year business outlook due to weak
advertising and costs of trying to bolster its TV business in
the Netherlands.
The Dutch TV channels have lost viewers, and Sanoma is
trying to regain them by investing in programming. The falling
viewer numbers has driven away advertisers and forced it to
write down local goodwill by 392 million euros ($506.4 million).
Shares in Sanoma were 1 percent down at 6.66 euros by 0812
GMT.
($1 = 0.7742 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl and Terhi Kinnunen. Editing by
Jane Merriman)