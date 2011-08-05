* Q2 core EBIT 72.6 mln euros vs 70.6 mln in Reuters poll

* Magazine circulation falls

* Looks to divest kiosk, bookstore businesses

* Shares rise 2.3 pct

(Adds quote, analyst comment, detail, updates shares)

By Jussi Rosendahl

HELSINKI, Aug 5 Finnish media group Sanoma warned of a declining trend in its traditional print media sales and said it would focus more on digital operations after reporting a fall in profit.

Sanoma, which this year has made a series of acquisitions and divestments in Europe, said on Friday its core operating profit in the second quarter fell about 10 percent to 72.6 million euros ($102.8 million), mostly due to restructuring.

That compares with 70.6 million in a Reuters poll of 10 analysts. The company also suffered a 2 percent drop in magazine circulation.

"It seems there's a readjustment taking place in the Finnish (magazine) market. Maybe that came a bit sooner than we anticipated," CEO Harri-Pekka Kaukonen told a news conference.

He added the Finnish government's decision to impose a VAT rate of 9 percent on subscriptions of printed newspapers and magazines may accelerate the fall in circulation.

Kimmo Stenvall, analyst at Pohjola Markets, said although group quarterly profit was roughly in line with expectations, the magazine market remained a concern.

"That doesn't look too good. When circulation goes down, advertisers' interest starts to fall," he said.

Sanoma last month cut its full-year outlook to flat net sales from a year earlier, and said operating profit, excluding one-off items, would be lower. It previously forecast growth in both measures.

The company blamed a one-month delay in closing a deal to buy German media group ProSiebenSat.1's PSMG_p.DE SBS TV channels in Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as weakening magazine sales.

Sanoma, the publisher of about 300 magazine titles in 13 European countries, is seeking to focus more on consumer media and educational publishing with increased digital offerings, and wants to sell its kiosk and bookstore chains.

Analysts said their main focus was what kind of group Sanoma -- which has said it wants to grow much faster than in recent years -- would be transformed into.

"To me that's clearly a negative. In this sector one can't grow much without acquisitions, and Sanoma's track record there is not very good," said Inderes analyst Sauli Vilen, adding he viewed the SBS TV deal as too costly.

Sanoma, together with local partners, bought SBS for a total enterprise value of 1.23 billion euros.

"Rather than growth, we'd like Sanoma to strengthen its balance sheet," Vilen said.

Sanoma's shares rose 2.3 percent by 1450 GMT after falling more than 3 percent earlier on Friday, on a volatile Helsinki bourse that was down 1.2 percent.

($1 = 0.706 Euros)

(Editing by Will Waterman, Jane Merriman and David Hulmes)