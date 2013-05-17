HELSINKI May 17 Finnish media group Sanoma said the chief executive of its Dutch unit will resign, following problems at its advertising sales and TV channels in the Netherlands.

Dick Molman, the CEO of Sanoma Media Netherlands, will leave the company in the beginning of next year, the company said.

The announcement comes after Georgette Schlick, the head of Sanoma's Dutch TV operations, stepped down in March. (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)