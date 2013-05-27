HELSINKI May 27 Media group Sanoma said Mikael Pentikainen, the editor-in-chief of top Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, will leave his position.

Sanoma's chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said on Monday the newspaper "will require faster pace and new kind of thinking" in the future.

The move comes after the company earlier this month said it would replace senior executives at its Dutch business and Finnish magazine unit. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)