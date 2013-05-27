UPDATE 3-France's Fillon under fire as party chiefs bring forward crisis meeting
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
HELSINKI May 27 Media group Sanoma said Mikael Pentikainen, the editor-in-chief of top Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat, will leave his position.
Sanoma's chief executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said on Monday the newspaper "will require faster pace and new kind of thinking" in the future.
The move comes after the company earlier this month said it would replace senior executives at its Dutch business and Finnish magazine unit. (Reporting by Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Conservative candidate says he has most ambitious programme
ISTANBUL/BERLIN, March 4 Turkey said on Saturday it would keep holding rallies in Germany and the Netherlands to urge Turks living there to back a vote to boost President Tayyip Erdogan's powers, despite opposition from authorities in both countries.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)