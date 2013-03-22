* Sees 2013 core profit down 12-22 pct y/y
* Previously forecast profit in line with 2012
* Writes down 35 mln euros of goodwill in the Netherlands
* Analysts see problems with TV company SBS
* Shares fall 9 pct
By Jussi Rosendahl
HELSINKI, March 22 Finnish media group Sanoma
cut its profit forecast for this year on a weak
advertising sales outlook in austerity-hit Europe, sending
shares sharply lower.
Sanoma, which publishes around 300 magazine titles in 11
European countries, said it expected adjusted operating profit
to fall to between 180 million euros ($233 million) and 205
million euros this year, down 12 to 22 percent from 2012.
It previously said profit would be in line with 2012, when
adjusted operating profit reached 232.3 million euros.
Annual net sales would fall by between 2 and 4 percent from
last year, it said on Friday, adding it expected to make a loss
at the operating level in the first quarter.
Shares in the company fell 9 percent to 7.65 euros.
"Advertising markets in Sanoma's main operating countries
are more depressed than expected," it said in a statement.
"In addition, price increases, bundles (joint subscriptions
for several titles) and digital offerings are not able to fully
offset the decline in circulation sales."
Sanoma also announced a non-cash goodwill writedown of 35
million euros in the Netherlands.
"It is a strong warning, and what's confusing is that it
comes so quickly after their Q4 report. It doesn't give a very
good image over how up to date the management has been," said
Nordea analyst Sami Sarkamies.
TV PROBLEMS
FIM analyst Mona Grannenfelt said the group also had a long
way to go with SBS, the TV company it bought in 2011 with
partner ProSiebenSat.1 at an enterprise value of 1.3
billion euros, part of a bid to cut dependency on print media.
Earlier this month Sanoma said the CEO of SBS Broadcasting
was stepping down immediately.
"The TV business in the Netherlands seems to be in a lot of
trouble. They are trying to reform the content of the channels
as they have been losing viewers and consequently advertisers
too," Grannenfelt said.
"They will have a lot of work to do to achieve what they
were looking for with this whole acquisition."
SBS operates three TV channels with a total market share of
approximately 20 percent in the Netherlands.
While consolidating the TV business, Sanoma has in recent
years been selling off various non-core assets, including a book
publisher, kiosks and a cinema chain, as it focused instead on
digital businesses and learning material.
Last year, the group's core operating profit increased 4
percent as the SBS buy helped offset falling print media sales.
($1 = 0.7737 euros)
