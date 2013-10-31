HELSINKI Oct 31 Finland's largest media group
Sanoma said it plans to cut 500 jobs in the
Netherlands and 70 in Finland after a fall in advertising sales
and an unsuccessful Dutch acquisition had strained its finances.
The company, which has about 10,000 employees in total, said
it would extend its cost-cutting program to 100 million euros
($138 million) from 60 million euros, with the full impact
expected to be seen by end-2016.
It said the cuts would include a reduction of about 32 of
its 49 magazine titles in the Netherlands.
($1 = 0.7262 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahll; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)