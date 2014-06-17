HELSINKI, June 17 Finnish media company Sanoma
on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its one-third
stake in Belgian TV company De Vijver Media to local gruop
Corelio and private equity firm Waterman&Waterman for 26.5
million euros ($36 million).
The deal is part of the loss-making Sanoma's restructuring.
Earlier this month it announced a deal to sell 19 magazine
titles in the Netherlands.
The group has been hit hard by shrinking advertising sales,
and last year it announced a plan to cut non-core assets,
magazine titles and jobs. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Richard Pullin)