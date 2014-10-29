BRIEF-ORO announces IPO on TSE Mothers on March 24
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"
Oct 29 Sanoma Oyj
* Q3 net sales 477.8 million euros (Reuters poll 477 million euros)
* Q3 operating profit ex-items 62.1 million euros (Reuters poll 53.6 million euros)
* Says in 2014 group's consolidated net sales adjusted for structural changes will decline somewhat compared to 2013
* Says 2014 operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is estimated to be below previous year's level
* Says mid-term outlook is unchanged
* Says expects that from 2016 onwards, Group's consolidated net sales will return to organic growth
* The operating profit margin excluding non-recurring items is targeted to be around 10 pct of net sales
* Sanoma is targeting for a net debt to EBITDA ratio below 3.5 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 24, 2017, under the symbol "3983"
* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) Mothers on March 22, 2017, under the symbol "3982"
LONDON, March 12 A British intelligence agency has told political parties to protect themselves against potential cyber attacks, citing allegations that Russian hackers tried to influence last year's U.S. presidential election.