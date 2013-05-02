* Q1 underlying loss 3 mln euros vs 15 mln in Reuters poll

* Q1 advertising sales fall 13 pct y/y

* Sanoma invests to boost Dutch TV (Recasts with costs at Dutch TV business)

HELSINKI, May 2 Finnish media group Sanoma swung to a quarterly loss due to a steep fall in advertising sales and costs of boosting programming for its troubled TV business in the Netherlands.

Sanoma, which publishes around 250 magazine titles in Europe, said its first-quarter advertising sales fell 13 percent as businesses trimmed their marketing budgets and shifted more spending to digital media.

Sanoma's first-quarter underlying operating result fell to a loss of 3 million euros ($4 million) from 15.6 million euro profit a year ago. The result, however, was stronger than the average forecast for a 15 million euros loss in a Reuters poll.

Some of the higher costs came from the company's efforts to bolster ratings for the Dutch TV channels it bought with a local partner in 2011.

Its share of the Dutch TV-viewing audience was around 21 percent in the first quarter compared to over 24 percent around three years ago. The falling viewership has driven away advertisers and forced it to write down local goodwill by 392 million euros.

Analysts said it would take time for viewership to increase and lure more advertisers.

"There may be some (improvement) in advertising in the latter part of the year... but overall there will be no major turnaround this year," said analyst Mona Grannenfelt from Helsinki brokerage FIM.

Sanoma shares, which had fallen some 25 percent after a profit warning in March, rose 1.2 percent to 6.26 euros by 1043 GMT.

The company also repeated its gloomy outlook from March and said it expected the full-year adjusted operating profit to fall 12 to 22 percent from a year earlier to 180-205 million euros. ($1 = 0.7580 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)