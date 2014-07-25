* Q2 core EBIT 66 mln euros vs 55 mln euros in poll

HELSINKI, July 25 Finland's biggest media company Sanoma reported better than expected quarterly results on Friday, helped by cost cuts and improving TV advertising sales, and said it was switching its focus from restructuring to growth.

Sanoma, which has been hit hard by shrinking print sales in its key markets in Finland and the Netherlands, said its second-quarter core operating profit fell to 66 million euros ($89 million) from 68 million euros a year earlier, beating the 55 million euros forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll.

"This is a rather good Q2 result excluding non-recurring items. Looks like the worst is behind them," analysts at Inderes Equity Research said.

Sanoma said its sales fell 4.5 percent to 533 million euros, while non-print sales, including TV, online and radio, grew 7 percent and accounted for 27 percent of total sales.

Sanoma repeated that it expects full-year 2014 sales to fall somewhat from last year, with its adjusted operating profit margin declining from 7.4 percent in 2013.

The company recently sold 22 of its Dutch magazine titles as well as its stake in a Belgian TV company as part of its restructuring plan.

It said it is halfway through its cost-cutting program, which has a target of 100 million euros of annual savings by 2016.

"Our focus is turning more and more towards growth, as multiple measures regarding cost savings and divestments have already been carried out," Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7425 Euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by David Goodman)