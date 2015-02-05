BRIEF-Dragontail Systems signs mutual referral agreement, with Monscierge
* Signed a mutual referral agreement, with global hospitality solutions provider, Monscierge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 5 Sanoma Oyj
* Q4 net sales 452.5 million euros ($513.30 million) versus 517.5 million euros year ago
* Q4 operating loss ex-items 5.6 million euros versus profit 12.3 million euros year ago
* Operating profit margin ex-items is estimated to be at or above previous year's level
* Proposes a dividend of 0.20 euro per share (2013: 0.10 euro). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8816 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Signed a mutual referral agreement, with global hospitality solutions provider, Monscierge Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Requests voluntary suspension in trading of its securities pending release of an announcement regarding a capital raising Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: