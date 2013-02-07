HELSINKI Feb 7 Finnish media group Sanoma's fourth-quarter core operating profit fell 41 percent to 32 million euros on the back of a slump in advertising, in line with expectations.

However, it proposed a dividend of 0.60 euros ($0.81) per share, unchanged from a year ago and above analysts' average forecast of 0.55 euros in a Reuters poll.

Shares in the company rose 3.4 percent by 0923 GMT. ($1 = 0.7387 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl)