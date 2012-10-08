Winning Powerball ticket worth $435 million sold in Indiana
Feb 23 A Powerball ticket sold in Indiana matched the winning numbers of a drawing on Wednesday for the game's $435 million jackpot, one of the largest in the lottery's history.
HELSINKI Oct 8 Sanoma Oyj : * Sanoma's transformation process continues - co-operation negotiations in
Sanoma Digital and Sanoma Lehtimedia have concluded (Reporting by Helsinki Newsroom)
LONDON, Feb 23 European shares steadied near a 14-month high on Thursday, with a rally in stocks of companies like Barclays and RSA following their positive updates offsetting some weaker firms including Technicolor and Veolia.
Feb 23 British American Tobacco wants to double the number of countries where it sells vaping products this year and again in the next, it said on Thursday, after the world's second-largest tobacco company saw full-year sales volumes rise only slightly.