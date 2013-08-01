HELSINKI Aug 1 Finnish media group Sanoma
reported a 35 percent fall in quarterly profit due to
weaker advertising sales.
Its underlying operating profit for the second quarter was
68 million euros ($90.29 million), mostly in line with an
average forecast of 66.6 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Chief Executive Harri-Pekka Kaukonen said in a statement on
Thursday that it would make "strategic choices." Sanoma last
month cut its full-year forecast and said it would restructure
the business to cope with the decline in profit.
($1 = 0.7531 euros)
(Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Ritsuko Ando)