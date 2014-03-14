Fitch: No Impact on Etisalat Group's Ratings from EMTS Missed Interest Payment

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that UAE-based state-owned Emirates Telecommunications Group Company PJSC (Etisalat Group, A+/Stable) faces minimal risk after its Nigerian affiliate missed an interest payment. Emerging Markets Telecommunication Services (EMTS), trading as Etisalat Nigeria, is an affiliate of Etisalat. It has missed an interest payment on its USD1.2bn medium-term facility, signed in 2013 with various Nige