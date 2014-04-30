BRIEF-Dragontail Systems signs agreement with NYC-FROYO
* Signs agreement with New York based NYC-FROYO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HELSINKI, April 30 Finnish media company Sanoma Oyj on Wednesday reported falling quarterly sales and a flat operating loss as cost-cuts partly offset a decline in advertising sales in its key markets.
Sanoma's core operating loss in the quarter was about 4 million euros ($5.53 million), compared to analysts' average expectations of a 13 million euro loss.
Its sales fell 7 percent from a year ago to 438 million euros as print advertising revenues in Finland and the Netherlands dropped 19 percent.
Sanoma, which has been hit by a slowdown in the European economy as well the shift from print to digital media, repeated its full-year outlook for falling sales and core operating profit margin.
($1 = 0.7237 euros) (Reporting By Jussi Rosendahl; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Signs agreement with New York based NYC-FROYO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 22 Failing to reach a comprehensive free trade deal with the European Union risks significant damage to Britain's trade in non-financial services, a committee of members of the upper house of parliament said in a report published on Wednesday.
LAPA, Brazil, March 21 Brazil's federal police and agriculture ministry said late Tuesday that sanitary and corruption problems found in the nation's meatpacking industry were isolated incidents, an attempt to tamp down a scandal that has led the Latin American nation's biggest export markets to ban its meats.